    Cake Cutting [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain Corps Regimental Sergeant Major, Sgt. Maj. Elian Strachan along
    with Army Institute for Religious Leadership Commandant, Chap. (Col.)
    James Palmer, Jr. and IRL senior enlisted advisor, Sgt. Maj. Evelin Montealegre, IRL Task Force Integrator, Sgt. Maj. Tina Saunders, and Staff
    Sgt. Tracie Sanders cut the ceremonial cake. (Photo by Mel Slater)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 14:36
    Photo ID: 7587233
    VIRIN: 010523-A-VO301-001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Fort Jackson
    Chaplain School
    CASCOM
    CIMT
    Institute for Religious Leadership

