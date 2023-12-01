Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RDC C School Graduation [Image 3 of 8]

    RDC C School Graduation

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olympia Martin 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Sailors receive certificates during Recruit Division Commander "C" School graduation. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electrician's Mate 1st Class Augusto A. Soler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 12:58
    Photo ID: 7587084
    VIRIN: 230112-N-GW654-1009
    Resolution: 7888x5259
    Size: 32.78 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RDC C School Graduation [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Olympia Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RDC C School Graduation
    RDC C School Graduation
    RDC C School Graduation
    RDC C School Graduation
    RDC C School Graduation
    RDC C School Graduation
    RDC C School Graduation
    RDC C School Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rtc
    graduation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT