    653rd RSG competitors excel at 311th ESC Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 4]

    653rd RSG competitors excel at 311th ESC Best Warrior Competition

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    653rd Regional Support Group

    Staff Sgt. Sovann Ry (right), human resource specialist, 312th AG Postal Detachment, 653rd Regional Support Command, receives the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year award from Command Sgt. Maj. Denny Walker, command sergeant major, 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), Dec. 9, 2022, after winning for the second consecutive year at the 311th ESC Best Warrior Competition, Dec. 5-9, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 12:38
    Photo ID: 7587011
    VIRIN: 221209-A-EK137-749
    Resolution: 1300x1365
    Size: 502.57 KB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Army Reserve
    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    653rd Regional Support Command

