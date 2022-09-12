653rd RSG competitors excel at 311th ESC Best Warrior Competition

Staff Sgt. Sovann Ry (right), human resource specialist, 312th AG Postal Detachment, 653rd Regional Support Command, receives the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year award from Command Sgt. Maj. Denny Walker, command sergeant major, 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), Dec. 9, 2022, after winning for the second consecutive year at the 311th ESC Best Warrior Competition, Dec. 5-9, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. (Courtesy Photo)

