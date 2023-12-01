Maj. Akintunde Akintewe, 114th Expeditionary Space Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment A, commander, poses for a photo at AB 201, Niger, Jan. 12, 2023. Akintewe recently shared his story of moving from the U.S. to Nigeria at the age of five and how it shaped him as a person and as a leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 10:16
|Photo ID:
|7586796
|VIRIN:
|230112-Z-CC902-1014
|Resolution:
|5410x3599
|Size:
|9.5 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Finding a path to purpose, by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT