    Finding a path to purpose

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Maj. Akintunde Akintewe, 114th Expeditionary Space Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment A, commander, poses for a photo at AB 201, Niger, Jan. 12, 2023. Akintewe recently shared his story of moving from the U.S. to Nigeria at the age of five and how it shaped him as a person and as a leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 10:16
    Photo ID: 7586796
    VIRIN: 230112-Z-CC902-1014
    Resolution: 5410x3599
    Size: 9.5 MB
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Finding a path to purpose, by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Africa
    Nigeria
    Niger
    Giantsofafrica
    ThomasSStoneElementarySchool

