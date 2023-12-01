Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    After multiple tours in Italy, transportation officer now enjoying new scenery, duties in Benelux

    After multiple tours in Italy, transportation officer now enjoying new scenery, duties in Benelux

    BRUNSSUM, NETHERLANDS

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Victoria Letrien is the traffic management specialist and installation transportation officer at Brunssum, Netherlands. She is assigned to Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Letrien said she did multiple tours in Italy prior and was looking to explore more of Europe so she accepted the job at LRC Benelux, which included a promotion, and started working there in April, last year. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 03:49
    Photo ID: 7586508
    VIRIN: 230112-A-SM279-341
    Resolution: 1796x2532
    Size: 792.21 KB
    Location: BRUNSSUM, NL 
    Hometown: TOBAGO, TT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, After multiple tours in Italy, transportation officer now enjoying new scenery, duties in Benelux, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    After multiple tours in Italy, transportation officer now enjoying new scenery, duties in Benelux

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WhyWeServe
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT