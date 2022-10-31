Halloween Event

Yokosuka, Japan (Oct. 31, 2022) – Dozens of children and families flocked to NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s haunted office to experience the authentic trick-and-treat tradition onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka. This year’s Halloween occasion was back as a full-scale event for the first time in nearly three years amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The costume-clad participants celebrated Halloween by going through all kinds of spooky houses set up in every room, cubicle as well as hallway by all the NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s employees.
