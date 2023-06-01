NMCB 11 works with 436th Maintenance Squadron

230106-N-NO901-1098 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 6, 2023) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 survey the area surrounding a C-5M Super Galaxy onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 6, 2023. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Nira Galgana)

