230106-N-NO901-1098 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 6, 2023) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 survey the area surrounding a C-5M Super Galaxy onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 6, 2023. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Nira Galgana)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 10:23
|Photo ID:
|7585340
|VIRIN:
|230106-N-MR969-1098
|Resolution:
|6569x4384
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 11 works with 436th Maintenance Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Nira Galgana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
