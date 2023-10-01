Decatur Man Overboard Drill

230110-N-SN516-1085 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 10, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Wyatt Thomas, from Wakima, Wash., participates in a man overboard drill as a search and rescue swimmer aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

