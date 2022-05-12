Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Climate Change Wargame [Image 1 of 9]

    Climate Change Wargame

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2022

    Photo by Aiyana Paschal 

    Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance

    More than 30 individuals participated in a Climate Change Wargame co-hosted by the Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Arctic and Global Resilience team. The wargame, “Ho’okele Mua” or “Navigating the Future,” was designed by The Center for Naval Analyses to address various scenarios in which the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command can best prepare for strategic and operational climate change impacts in the region. (U.S. DoD photo by Aiyana S. Paschal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 19:06
    Photo ID: 7584708
    VIRIN: 221205-D-WM477-0012
    Resolution: 5878x3972
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Climate Change Wargame [Image 9 of 9], by Aiyana Paschal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Climate Change Wargame
    Climate Change Wargame
    Climate Change Wargame
    Climate Change Wargame
    Climate Change Wargame
    Climate Change Wargame
    Climate Change Wargame
    Climate Change Wargame
    Climate Change Wargame

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Climate change
    HADR
    Wargame
    Humanitarian assistance and Disaster response
    CFE-DM
    indopacom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT