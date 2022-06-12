Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Feenstra at ISU [Image 5 of 5]

    Feenstra at ISU

    AMES, IA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Devon Feenstra, a 185th Air Refueling Wing Emergency Manager, poses for a photo in front of the Campanile, a tower which houses the Stanton Memorial Carillon at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, Dec. 6, 2022. Feenstra uses his benefits as an Iowa Air National Guard member to attend Iowa State University. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 17:15
    Photo ID: 7584670
    VIRIN: 221206-Z-KI557-015
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 13.55 MB
    Location: AMES, IA, US 
    Hometown: LE MARS, IA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Feenstra at ISU [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iowa State Student uses Guard membership to attend college debt free&nbsp;

    college
    Recruiting
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa State University
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Iowa National Guard Service Scholarship

