Col. Steven Schuyler, NAS Patuxent River Chief of Police, was named NAS Patuxent River Supervisory Civilian of the Year. NAS Patuxent River enables mission partner success by providing the finest base operating support and customer service in direct support of research, development, test, and evaluation missions.
|01.03.2023
|01.10.2023 16:29
|PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
NAS Patuxent River Announces its Civilians of the Year for 2022
