    Florida National Guard deploys in support of Operation Noble Eagle [Image 4 of 4]

    Florida National Guard deploys in support of Operation Noble Eagle

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Vann 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Florida National Guard, the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and Orange County Dist. 1 Commissioner Nicole H. Wilson, proudly display the Florida state flag during their deployment ceremony as part of Task Force Atlas, Dec. 9, 2023. The deploying unit will provide command and control support to the National Capital Region-Integrated Air Defense System
    (NCR-IADS) Homeland Defense mission in support of Operation Noble Eagle. The units efforts to protect the National Capital Region include the use of
    radar, ground-base air defense systems, and communications equipment.

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    Florida Army National Guard
    164th ADA
    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    MG John Haas

