Florida National Guard deploys in support of Operation Noble Eagle

Members of the Florida National Guard, the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and Orange County Dist. 1 Commissioner Nicole H. Wilson, proudly display the Florida state flag during their deployment ceremony as part of Task Force Atlas, Dec. 9, 2023. The deploying unit will provide command and control support to the National Capital Region-Integrated Air Defense System

(NCR-IADS) Homeland Defense mission in support of Operation Noble Eagle. The units efforts to protect the National Capital Region include the use of

radar, ground-base air defense systems, and communications equipment.

