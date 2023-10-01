Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Patuxent River Announces its Sailors of the Year for 2022 [Image 1 of 3]

    NAS Patuxent River Announces its Sailors of the Year for 2022

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Trevor Houseknecht was named NAS Patuxent River Sailor of the Year 2022. NAS Patuxent River enables mission partner success by providing the finest base operating support and customer service in direct support of research, development, test, and evaluation missions.

