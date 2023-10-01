Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 16:30 Photo ID: 7584580 VIRIN: 230110-N-JP566-152 Resolution: 914x1280 Size: 166.96 KB Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NAS Patuxent River Announces its Sailors of the Year for 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.