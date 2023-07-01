The Utah Air National Guard honor their outstanding nominees during the Airmen of the Year banquet at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center on Jan. 7th, 2023. The Airmen of the Year award program is designed to recognize Airmen who display superior leadership, job performance and personal achievement.

(Air National Guard photo by: Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 15:52 Photo ID: 7584576 VIRIN: 230107-Z-DP148-1405 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 6.8 MB Location: UT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.