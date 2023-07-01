Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2022 [Image 6 of 8]

    Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2022

    UT, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    The Utah Air National Guard honor their outstanding nominees during the Airmen of the Year banquet at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center on Jan. 7th, 2023. The Airmen of the Year award program is designed to recognize Airmen who display superior leadership, job performance and personal achievement.
    (Air National Guard photo by: Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 15:52
    Photo ID: 7584576
    VIRIN: 230107-Z-DP148-1405
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: UT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Utah Air National Guard Honors the Airmen of the Year 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UTANG
    Airmen of the Year
    151ARW
    AoY 2022

