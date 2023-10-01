Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 4 of 12]

    Pentagon Press Briefing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Members of the press ask questions of Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder during a press conference at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 10, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 14:47
    Photo ID: 7584344
    VIRIN: 230110-D-XI929-2005
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.99 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Pentagon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT