NAS JRB FORT WORTH, Texas (Jan. 10, 2023) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Michael Allen, a Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR) Sailor assigned to Commander, Tactical Support Wing (CTSW), poses for a portrait outside CTSW headquarters at Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth. CTSW is a Naval Air Force Reserve wing providing adversary and electronic attack support to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chelsea Milburn)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 14:27
|Photo ID:
|7584331
|VIRIN:
|230110-N-SF984-0017
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|STONE MOUNTAIN, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Personnel Specialist 1st Class Michael Allen Poses for a Portrait [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
