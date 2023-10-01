Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Personnel Specialist 1st Class Michael Allen Poses for a Portrait [Image 4 of 4]

    Personnel Specialist 1st Class Michael Allen Poses for a Portrait

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Chelsea Milburn  

    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve

    NAS JRB FORT WORTH, Texas (Jan. 10, 2023) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Michael Allen, a Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR) Sailor assigned to Commander, Tactical Support Wing (CTSW), poses for a portrait outside CTSW headquarters at Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth. CTSW is a Naval Air Force Reserve wing providing adversary and electronic attack support to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chelsea Milburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 14:27
    Photo ID: 7584331
    VIRIN: 230110-N-SF984-0017
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Hometown: STONE MOUNTAIN, GA, US
    TAGS

    TAR
    CNAFR
    Navy Reserve
    Tactical Support Wing
    CTSW
    Personnel Specialist

