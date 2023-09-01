Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Training Command Triad Visits Recruits During Lunch [Image 5 of 5]

    Recruit Training Command Triad Visits Recruits During Lunch

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Cmdr. Rick Jarchow, executive officer of Recruit Training Command, speaks to recruits while they eat on Jan. 9, 2023. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
