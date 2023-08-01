Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Year, New 114th FW Commander [Image 11 of 11]

    New Year, New 114th FW Commander

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Eskam, newly appointed 114th Fighter Wing base commander, Joe Foss Field, delivers a speech during the 114th Fighter Wing Change of Command ceremony, Jan. 8, 2023, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Tech. Sgt. Jordan Hohenstein, 114th Fighter Wing public affairs, officiated the ceremony in which command of the 114th FW was transferred from Col. Mark Morrell to Col. Brandon Eskam. The 114th FW commander oversees the operations of the base including training, safety and wellbeing of Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 11:05
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    New Year, New 114th FW Commander

    F-16
    Change of command
    114th Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing change of command

