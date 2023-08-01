New Year, New 114th FW Commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Eskam, newly appointed 114th Fighter Wing base commander, Joe Foss Field, delivers a speech during the 114th Fighter Wing Change of Command ceremony, Jan. 8, 2023, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Tech. Sgt. Jordan Hohenstein, 114th Fighter Wing public affairs, officiated the ceremony in which command of the 114th FW was transferred from Col. Mark Morrell to Col. Brandon Eskam. The 114th FW commander oversees the operations of the base including training, safety and wellbeing of Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

