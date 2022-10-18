Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASC workplace initiatives lead way to the 21st Century Workplace [Image 6 of 6]

    ASC workplace initiatives lead way to the 21st Century Workplace

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2022

    Photo by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Linda Ottman, U.S. Army Sustainment Command Human Resources program specialist, stands next to a motivational sign in the “recharge room.” Ottman said the area is a place to get away from job stress for 10 to 15 minutes, relax or exercise, and return to your work refreshed. (Photo by Sarah Patterson, ASC Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 10:36
    Photo ID: 7583909
    VIRIN: 221018-A-WQ150-829
    Resolution: 3233x4436
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC workplace initiatives lead way to the 21st Century Workplace [Image 6 of 6], by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASC workplace initiatives lead way to the 21st Century Workplace
    ASC workplace initiatives lead way to the 21st Century Workplace
    ASC workplace initiatives lead way to the 21st Century Workplace
    ASC workplace initiatives lead way to the 21st Century Workplace
    ASC workplace initiatives lead way to the 21st Century Workplace
    ASC workplace initiatives lead way to the 21st Century Workplace

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ASC workplace initiatives lead way to the 21st Century Workplace

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    target_news_north

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT