Linda Ottman, U.S. Army Sustainment Command Human Resources program specialist, stands next to a motivational sign in the “recharge room.” Ottman said the area is a place to get away from job stress for 10 to 15 minutes, relax or exercise, and return to your work refreshed. (Photo by Sarah Patterson, ASC Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 10:36 Photo ID: 7583909 VIRIN: 221018-A-WQ150-829 Resolution: 3233x4436 Size: 2.12 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASC workplace initiatives lead way to the 21st Century Workplace [Image 6 of 6], by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.