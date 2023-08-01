138th Fighter Wing holds a promotion ceremony for Col. Frank Horton, commander, Maintenance Group, Jan. 8, 2023, at Tulsa Air National Guard, Okla. Horton was promoted to the rank of colonel. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. C.T. Michael)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 09:58
|Photo ID:
|7583877
|VIRIN:
|230108-Z-UN332-1011
|Resolution:
|4880x3904
|Size:
|15.42 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Frank Horton promotes to the rank of colonel [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
