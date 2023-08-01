Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Col. Frank Horton promotes to the rank of colonel [Image 1 of 2]

    Lt. Col. Frank Horton promotes to the rank of colonel

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    138th Fighter Wing holds a promotion ceremony for Col. Frank Horton, commander, Maintenance Group, Jan. 8, 2023, at Tulsa Air National Guard, Okla. Horton was promoted to the rank of colonel. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. C.T. Michael)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 09:58
    Photo ID: 7583877
    VIRIN: 230108-Z-UN332-1011
    Resolution: 4880x3904
    Size: 15.42 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Frank Horton promotes to the rank of colonel [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Col. Frank Horton promotes to the rank of colonel
    Lt. Col. Frank Horton promotes to the rank of colonel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion Ceremony
    138th fighter wing
    #GoANG
    #138FW
    #OklahomaNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT