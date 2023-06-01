An F-35A takes off from Edwards Air Force Base, California, on January 6, 2023. A developmental test team from the 461st Flight Test Squadron conducted the first flight of an F-35 in the Technology Refresh 3 (TR-3) configuration at the base. The 50-minute flight, which took the jet to 35,000 feet at speeds just shy of the speed of sound above the Mojave Desert, marked the start of an extensive flight test campaign. TR-3 provides the computational horsepower to support modernized Block 4 capabilities. The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th-generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th-generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35 has been operational since July 2015 and is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 10:10 Photo ID: 7583873 VIRIN: 230106-D-D0478-1001 Resolution: 2048x1080 Size: 1.28 MB Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35 Conducts First Flight with TR-3 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.