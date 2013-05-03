The 32nd Chief of U.S. Army Reserve, Lieutenant General Jeffrey W. Talley, hosted a town hall meeting at the Kelley Theater for Reserve Soldiers assigned to U.S. Africa Command. This was part of a two-day visit to the command's headquarters from March 5-6, 2013.

Date Taken: 03.05.2013
This work, Chief of U.S. Army Reserve visits AFRICOM, meets key leaders, by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.