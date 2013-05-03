Chief of U.S. Army Reserve visits AFRICOM, meets key leaders

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    03.05.2013

    Photo by Africom Pao 

    U.S. Africa Command

    The 32nd Chief of U.S. Army Reserve, Lieutenant General Jeffrey W. Talley, hosted a town hall meeting at the Kelley Theater for Reserve Soldiers assigned to U.S. Africa Command. This was part of a two-day visit to the command's headquarters from March 5-6, 2013.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2013
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 07:14
    Photo ID: 7583705
    VIRIN: 130305-O-DO492-872
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    U.S. Africa Command

