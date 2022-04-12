Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio ANG member wins jiu-jitsu world championship [Image 3 of 3]

    Ohio ANG member wins jiu-jitsu world championship

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2022

    Tech. Sgt. Wendy Kuhn, an Ohio Air National Guard public affairs specialist at the 121st Air Refueling Wing, stands for a portrait Dec. 4, 2022, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio. Kuhn recently won her second gold medal in Las Vegas at the World Master International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Jiu-Jitsu Championship. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)

