    Robert Hansen Becomes Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Lifting and Handling Director [Image 2 of 3]

    Robert Hansen Becomes Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Lifting and Handling Director

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2022

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Lifting and Handling Director (Code 700) Robert Hansen meet and greet members from Code 700.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 07:04
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Robert Hansen Becomes Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Lifting and Handling Director

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

