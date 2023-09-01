Military shoppers can save and stick to their budgets with a special MILITARY STAR savings opportunity. From Jan. 12 to 26, shoppers who sign up and use a new MILITARY STAR card will save 15% on all purchases made on the first day. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2ih.
This work, Start the New Year with Savings: New MILITARY STAR Accountholders Save 15% on First-Day Purchases from Jan. 12 to 26, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
