Start the New Year with Savings: New MILITARY STAR Accountholders Save 15% on First-Day Purchases from Jan. 12 to 26

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Military shoppers can save and stick to their budgets with a special MILITARY STAR savings opportunity. From Jan. 12 to 26, shoppers who sign up and use a new MILITARY STAR card will save 15% on all purchases made on the first day. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2ih.

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    MILITARY STAR

