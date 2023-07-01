Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    162nd Communications Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 4 of 9]

    162nd Communications Squadron Assumption of Command

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Van Whatcott 

    162nd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. James Cole, Arizona Air National Guard, assumes command of the 162nd Communications Squadron at the Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Arizona, January, 8, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Van Whatcott)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    This work, 162nd Communications Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Van Whatcott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

