Capt. Joshua Labelle, incoming commander of the 136th Cyber Security Company, speaks to the outgoing commander, Capt. Taylor Puksta, during the change of command ceremony at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H., on Jan. 8. Labelle said to Puksta, "clearly you've left an outstanding and positive impact on not just the cyber community but the IT community as a whole." (Photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2023 17:17
|Photo ID:
|7582425
|VIRIN:
|230108-Z-AH488-1003
|Resolution:
|6720x3664
|Size:
|15.21 MB
|Location:
|PEMBROKE, NH, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 136th Cyber Company Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Sean Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
