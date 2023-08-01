Capt. Joshua Labelle, incoming commander of the 136th Cyber Security Company, speaks to the outgoing commander, Capt. Taylor Puksta, during the change of command ceremony at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H., on Jan. 8. Labelle said to Puksta, "clearly you've left an outstanding and positive impact on not just the cyber community but the IT community as a whole." (Photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.08.2023 17:17 Photo ID: 7582425 VIRIN: 230108-Z-AH488-1003 Resolution: 6720x3664 Size: 15.21 MB Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 136th Cyber Company Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Sean Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.