Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    136th Cyber Company Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    136th Cyber Company Change of Command

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Joshua Labelle, incoming commander of the 136th Cyber Security Company, speaks to the outgoing commander, Capt. Taylor Puksta, during the change of command ceremony at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H., on Jan. 8. Labelle said to Puksta, "clearly you've left an outstanding and positive impact on not just the cyber community but the IT community as a whole." (Photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 17:17
    Photo ID: 7582425
    VIRIN: 230108-Z-AH488-1003
    Resolution: 6720x3664
    Size: 15.21 MB
    Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 136th Cyber Company Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Sean Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    136th Cyber Company Change of Command
    136th Cyber Company Change of Command
    136th Cyber Company Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Cyber
    New Hampshire
    NHNG
    113th Cyber Security Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT