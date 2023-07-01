The Idaho National Guard hosts the 49th Inaugural Procession and Ball at the Idaho State Capitol building in Boise, Idaho, Jan. 7, 2023. This event continues Idaho’s long-standing tradition of honoring state elected officials. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2023 15:56
|Photo ID:
|7582354
|VIRIN:
|230107-Z-VT588-0011
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.22 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Idaho's 49th Inaugural Ball [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
