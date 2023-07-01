Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho's 49th Inaugural Ball [Image 1 of 5]

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The Idaho National Guard hosts the 49th Inaugural Procession and Ball at the Idaho State Capitol building in Boise, Idaho, Jan. 7, 2023. This event continues Idaho’s long-standing tradition of honoring state elected officials. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 15:56
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho's 49th Inaugural Ball [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    inauguration
    idaho national guard
    inaugural ball
    idaho capitol

