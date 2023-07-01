Airman promotes to colonel

Lt. Col. Travis Hawks, chief of aerospace medicine for the 139th Medical Group, Missouri Air National Guard, is promoted to the rank of colonel amongst many family and friends at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, Jan. 7, 2023. Hawks began his career as an Army doctor before joining the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)

