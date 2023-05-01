Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    January 2023 snow scenes at Fort McCoy [Image 5 of 11]

    January 2023 snow scenes at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A welcome sign for the installation for Fort McCoy, Wis., can be seen covered in snow Jan. 5, 2023, after several inches of snow fell. Numerous snowfall events in early January created a winter wonderland at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.07.2023 01:11
    Photo ID: 7581392
    VIRIN: 230105-A-OK556-705
    Resolution: 5511x3675
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, January 2023 snow scenes at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 11], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    January 2023 snow scenes at Fort McCoy
    January 2023 snow scenes at Fort McCoy
    January 2023 snow scenes at Fort McCoy
    January 2023 snow scenes at Fort McCoy
    January 2023 snow scenes at Fort McCoy
    January 2023 snow scenes at Fort McCoy
    January 2023 snow scenes at Fort McCoy
    January 2023 snow scenes at Fort McCoy
    January 2023 snow scenes at Fort McCoy
    January 2023 snow scenes at Fort McCoy
    January 2023 snow scenes at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    snow
    Fort McCoy
    winter at Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT