A T-38 Talon assigned to the 412th Test Wing, takes off from Edwards Air Force Base, California, Jan. 4, 2023. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 16:52
|Photo ID:
|7581162
|VIRIN:
|230104-F-HC101-1003
|Resolution:
|3000x1687
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Edwards AFB resumes flight operations [Image 4 of 4], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT