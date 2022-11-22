Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th OG adopts Instructor Enrichment Program for aircrew [Image 1 of 2]

    436th OG adopts Instructor Enrichment Program for aircrew

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee    

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    From the left, Maj. Dustin Suire, 436th Operations Group C-5M Super Galaxy standardization and evaluation chief, and Maj. Andrew Schweickert, 436th OG C-17 Globemaster III standardization and evaluation chief, pose for a photo in front of a C-5 before a local training flight at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 22, 2022. Schweickert, originally a C-17 pilot, was the first aircrew to participate in the Instructor Enrichment Program at Dover AFB, which gives instructor aircrew the chance to fly in a different airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

    airmen
    c-17
    c-5
    Air Force
    IEP
    Instructor Aircrew

