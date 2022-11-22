436th OG adopts Instructor Enrichment Program for aircrew

From the left, Maj. Dustin Suire, 436th Operations Group C-5M Super Galaxy standardization and evaluation chief, and Maj. Andrew Schweickert, 436th OG C-17 Globemaster III standardization and evaluation chief, pose for a photo in front of a C-5 before a local training flight at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 22, 2022. Schweickert, originally a C-17 pilot, was the first aircrew to participate in the Instructor Enrichment Program at Dover AFB, which gives instructor aircrew the chance to fly in a different airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

