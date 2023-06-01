528th Special Troops Battalion and HHC Command Team learn how to pack chutes

Members of 528th Special Troops Battalion and HHC Command Team learned how to pack parachutes in the 528th Rigger Shed with 528th Riggers, Jan 5, 2023. Because Riggers maintain a high level of professionalism, proficiency and enthusiasm, they meet the demands of paratroopers within the 528th Sustainment Brigade.

