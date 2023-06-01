Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    528th Special Troops Battalion and HHC Command Team learn how to pack chutes [Image 16 of 16]

    528th Special Troops Battalion and HHC Command Team learn how to pack chutes

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Amanda Baker 

    528 Sustainment Brigade (Special Operations)(Airborne)

    Members of 528th Special Troops Battalion and HHC Command Team learned how to pack parachutes in the 528th Rigger Shed with 528th Riggers, Jan 5, 2023. Because Riggers maintain a high level of professionalism, proficiency and enthusiasm, they meet the demands of paratroopers within the 528th Sustainment Brigade.

