Flintlock 2010: Hundreds of Malians receive medical care

A U.S. Army medic assigned to Joint Special Operations Task Force-Trans Sahara explains the daily dosage recommendations of medication to a female villager from the Jiwoyo community as part of triage during a Medical Civil Action Program conducted during the Flintlock 10 exercise in Mali in May, 2010. U.S. Army health care providers assigned to JSOTF-TS gave free medical care and medicine to nearly 400 local residents in the area who suffer from inadequate and lack of medical care.

