    Flintlock 2010: Hundreds of Malians receive medical care

    MALI

    05.17.2010

    Photo by Africom Pao 

    U.S. Africa Command

    A U.S. Army medic assigned to Joint Special Operations Task Force-Trans Sahara explains the daily dosage recommendations of medication to a female villager from the Jiwoyo community as part of triage during a Medical Civil Action Program conducted during the Flintlock 10 exercise in Mali in May, 2010. U.S. Army health care providers assigned to JSOTF-TS gave free medical care and medicine to nearly 400 local residents in the area who suffer from inadequate and lack of medical care.

    This work, Flintlock 2010: Hundreds of Malians receive medical care, by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flintlock 2010: Hundreds of Malians receive medical care

    Flintlock

