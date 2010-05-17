A U.S. Army medic assigned to Joint Special Operations Task Force-Trans Sahara explains the daily dosage recommendations of medication to a female villager from the Jiwoyo community as part of triage during a Medical Civil Action Program conducted during the Flintlock 10 exercise in Mali in May, 2010. U.S. Army health care providers assigned to JSOTF-TS gave free medical care and medicine to nearly 400 local residents in the area who suffer from inadequate and lack of medical care.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2010
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 09:04
|Photo ID:
|7580304
|VIRIN:
|100517-O-DO492-741
|Resolution:
|2877x2010
|Size:
|938.09 KB
|Location:
|ML
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flintlock 2010: Hundreds of Malians receive medical care, by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Flintlock 2010: Hundreds of Malians receive medical care
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT