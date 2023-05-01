Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania [Image 27 of 29]

    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew conducts expeditionary patrol in Oceania

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    01.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Due to limited pier space, the crew of the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) tie off line four to a palm as they arrive in Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia, on Dec. 5, 2022, and also brought Staff Sgt. Gary Likiak, U.S. Army and part of the local FSM embassy team, home for the first time in six years. The Frederick Hatch crew completed a 41-day 7100-nautical mile expeditionary patrol throughout Oceania returning home in time for Christmas 2022. Under Operations Rematau and Blue Pacific, this patrol countered illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the exclusive economic zones of the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Nauru by enforcing applicable laws, regulations, and individual countries' sovereignty. The crew strengthened partnerships through established bilateral maritime law enforcement agreements, shiprider operations, subject matter exchanges, and community engagements. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) completes expeditionary patrol in Oceania, home for Christmas

    IUU fishing
    Blue Pacific
    expeditionary patrol
    WPC 1143
    Rematau

