JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

Twenty-four U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft fly together during a mission generation exercise at Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Airmen designed the exercise to force operations, maintenance, and support personnel from active duty, guard, reserve and sister service units, to solve a complex problem set and maximize lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Taylor Ferry)

