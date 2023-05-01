Twenty-four U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft fly together during a mission generation exercise at Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Airmen designed the exercise to force operations, maintenance, and support personnel from active duty, guard, reserve and sister service units, to solve a complex problem set and maximize lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Taylor Ferry)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 22:13
|Photo ID:
|7580057
|VIRIN:
|230104-F-RO673-0005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.28 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Taylor Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT