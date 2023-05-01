Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Taylor Ferry 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Twenty-four U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft fly together during a mission generation exercise at Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Airmen designed the exercise to force operations, maintenance, and support personnel from active duty, guard, reserve and sister service units, to solve a complex problem set and maximize lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Taylor Ferry)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 22:13
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    MG23

