    USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905) arrives in Praia, Cabo Verde [Image 1 of 4]

    USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905) arrives in Praia, Cabo Verde

    CAPE VERDE

    01.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Crew members assigned to USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905), watch the Praia, Cabo Verde shoreline while coming into port Jan. 2, 2023. Spencer is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of responsibility, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet, to carry out joint training, exercises, and maritime security operations alongside AFRICOM partners in support of U.S. interests abroad, regional partnerships, and to strengthen international maritime governance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 14:30
    Photo ID: 7579653
    VIRIN: 230102-G-DV874-1270
    Resolution: 5405x3596
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: CV
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905) arrives in Praia, Cabo Verde [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnerships
    PartnershipsMatter
    IUU
    IUUF
    AfricanPartnerships
    Spencer22

