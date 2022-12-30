Rick Brown, a Volunteer Docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, provides some meaningful interpretation to some of the artifacts and displays located in their gallery. The museum is one of the museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, and is home to a robust volunteer corps. The museum is located in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia and is free to visit. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 11:45
|Photo ID:
|7579516
|VIRIN:
|221230-N-TG517-118
|Resolution:
|3845x2946
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Museum Volunteer [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
