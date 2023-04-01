Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th EMDS Group Photo [Image 3 of 5]

    378th EMDS Group Photo

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and Soldiers assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, pose for a group photo, Jan. 4, 2023, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th EMDS's mission is to provide healthcare services to service members deployed to PSAB while sustaining, developing and strengthening medical capabilities in AFCENT’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 02:58
    Photo ID: 7579195
    VIRIN: 230104-F-FT779-1002
    Resolution: 4457x2969
    Size: 7.77 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th EMDS Group Photo [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Saudi Arabia
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron

