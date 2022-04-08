Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A stroke of luck: local golfer scores game’s rarest achievement [Image 3 of 3]

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Photo by Molly Cooke 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Roy Curry, a civilian member of Hunter Golf Course, practices his swing, Aug. 4, 2022 on Hunter Army Airfield. Curry, 78, a self-proclaimed armature, accomplished the rare achievement of scoring an albatross on the course's hole 14, a par 5, July 27, 2022 while golfing with friends.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 11:11
    Photo ID: 7578691
    VIRIN: 220804-D-AI640-467
    Resolution: 3024x4011
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A stroke of luck: local golfer scores game’s rarest achievement [Image 3 of 3], by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    MWR
    AMC
    Hunter Golf Course
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

