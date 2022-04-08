A stroke of luck: local golfer scores game’s rarest achievement

Roy Curry, a civilian member of Hunter Golf Course, practices his swing, Aug. 4, 2022 on Hunter Army Airfield. Curry, 78, a self-proclaimed armature, accomplished the rare achievement of scoring an albatross on the course's hole 14, a par 5, July 27, 2022 while golfing with friends.

