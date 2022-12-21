Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Care Packages

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Josh Cote 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    221221-N-UJ449-1011 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 21, 2022) (Left to right) Command Master Chief Randy Dickerson, command master chief, Naval Air Station Sigonella, Capt. Aaron Shoemaker, commanding officer, NAS Sigonella, Command Master Chief Allen Trojanowski, command master chief, Patrol Squadron 4, and Cmdr. Ronald Cappellini, executive officer, NAS Sigonella, show off care packages sent by Mr. Richard Honan, from Winthrop, Mass., in front of the headquarters building on NAS Sigonella, Dec. 21, 2022. Honan, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam, has spent the past 20 years sending care packages to military members station and deployed all over the world. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Josh Coté)

    care packages
    NAS Sigonella
    Naval Air Station Sigonella
    Army Veteran
    NASSIG
