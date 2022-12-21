221221-N-UJ449-1011 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 21, 2022) (Left to right) Command Master Chief Randy Dickerson, command master chief, Naval Air Station Sigonella, Capt. Aaron Shoemaker, commanding officer, NAS Sigonella, Command Master Chief Allen Trojanowski, command master chief, Patrol Squadron 4, and Cmdr. Ronald Cappellini, executive officer, NAS Sigonella, show off care packages sent by Mr. Richard Honan, from Winthrop, Mass., in front of the headquarters building on NAS Sigonella, Dec. 21, 2022. Honan, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam, has spent the past 20 years sending care packages to military members station and deployed all over the world. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Josh Coté)

