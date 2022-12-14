Winter Strike 23 successfully concludes in Grafenwoehr

Winter Strike 23 was a resounding success, showcasing the combat-capable capabilities of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREURAF) to provide mission command to divisions and field artillery headquarters. Maj. Stephen Grubbs, Exercise Planner with the 7th Army Training Command's Joint Multinational Simulation Center, noted that the exercise was designed to bolster regional partnerships, increase U.S. force integration, readiness, and interoperability in a multi-national training environment.

The distributed training environment was made possible by the Joint Multinational Simulation Center, operated by the 7th Army Training Command. This setting enabled rapid decision-making, validation of operating procedures, and synchronization of staff from Fort Knox and Fort Riley, Kansas with personnel from Germany, Poland, and Romania.(U.S. Army by Staff Sgt. Ashley Low)

