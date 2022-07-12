Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing interact with members of the Ukrainian Association Adana during a clothing donation drive in Adana, Türkiye, Dec. 7, 2022. In collaboration with the U.S. Consulate Adana, the 39th ABW Public Affairs office and volunteers from the Incirlik Air Base Airman’s Attic delivered over 100 clothing items for distribution to Ukrainian refugees in Türkiye and abroad. Since February 2022, the Ukrainian Association Adana has provided evacuation support, shelter and supplies to more than 2,500 Ukrainian citizens throughout eastern Türkiye. Engagements like this support U.S. Mission Türkiye’s and the 39th ABW’s efforts to enhance community relations, promote regional security and stability, and strengthen partnerships with NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.03.2023 04:46 Photo ID: 7577902 VIRIN: 221207-F-DS607-0108 Resolution: 3908x5661 Size: 1.56 MB Location: INCIRLIK, TR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39 ABW volunteers team with U.S. Consulate Adana to support Ukrainian refugees in Turkiye [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.