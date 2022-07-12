Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39 ABW volunteers team with U.S. Consulate Adana to support Ukrainian refugees in Turkiye

    39 ABW volunteers team with U.S. Consulate Adana to support Ukrainian refugees in Turkiye

    INCIRLIK, TURKEY

    12.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing interact with members of the Ukrainian Association Adana during a clothing donation drive in Adana, Türkiye, Dec. 7, 2022. In collaboration with the U.S. Consulate Adana, the 39th ABW Public Affairs office and volunteers from the Incirlik Air Base Airman’s Attic delivered over 100 clothing items for distribution to Ukrainian refugees in Türkiye and abroad. Since February 2022, the Ukrainian Association Adana has provided evacuation support, shelter and supplies to more than 2,500 Ukrainian citizens throughout eastern Türkiye. Engagements like this support U.S. Mission Türkiye’s and the 39th ABW’s efforts to enhance community relations, promote regional security and stability, and strengthen partnerships with NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

    39 ABW volunteers team with U.S. Consulate Adana to support Ukrainian refugees in Turkiye
    39 ABW volunteers team with U.S. Consulate Adana to support Ukrainian refugees in Turkiye
    39 ABW volunteers team with U.S. Consulate Adana to support Ukrainian refugees in Turkiye

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    39 ABW volunteers team with U.S. Consulate Adana to support Ukrainian refugees in Turkiye

    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing

