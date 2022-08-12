Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Down to Defend

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Cheyenne Bassham 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    DAK, a working dog assigned to the 366th Security Forces Squadron, walks with his trainer, Dec. 8, 2022, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. MWDs are trained to detect drugs/explosives, take down uncooperative assailants and help protect and defend Air Force installations.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 18:56
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Down to Defend [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Cheyenne Bassham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    Gunfighters
    Defender
    MHAFB

