USAREC Soldiers Compete in Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Recruiting Command compete for the title of Best Warrior at Ft. Knox, Ky. the last week of April 2022.
Best Warrior Competition measures a Soldier's physical abilities and knowledge of basic and advanced warrior tasks over the course of five days.
(U.S. Army photo by Lara Poirrier)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 16:45
|Photo ID:
|7576864
|VIRIN:
|220427-A-QC160-005
|Resolution:
|5496x3664
|Size:
|11.81 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
