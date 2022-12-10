Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four attend hands-on training courses on Camp Shields.

Okinawa, Japan (Oct. 12, 2022) Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, attend a hands-on training course for high pressure and large capacity piston concrete pumps. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitesman 2nd Class Nettie Mae Manfull/Released)

Date Taken: 10.12.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 Location: JP