    Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four attend hands-on training courses on Camp Shields. [Image 2 of 2]

    JAPAN

    10.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nettie Manfull 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Okinawa, Japan (Oct. 12, 2022) Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, attend a hands-on training course for high pressure and large capacity piston concrete pumps. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitesman 2nd Class Nettie Mae Manfull/Released)

    This work, Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four attend hands-on training courses on Camp Shields. [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Nettie Manfull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

