Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Chung-Hoon Helicopter Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Chung-Hoon Helicopter Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andre Richard 

    USS CHUNG-HOON (DDG 93)

    221229-N-XX566-1049 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 29, 2022) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jaelin Haugabook directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 20:49
    Photo ID: 7576356
    VIRIN: 221229-N-XX566-1049
    Resolution: 5945x3963
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chung-Hoon Helicopter Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Chung-Hoon Helicopter Operations
    USS Chung-Hoon Helicopter Operations
    USS Chung-Hoon Helicopter Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    USS Chung-Hoon
    DDG 93

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT