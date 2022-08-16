Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers, New York District Reduces Flood Risk for Green Brook, NJ Residents [Image 2 of 3]

    Corps of Engineers, New York District Reduces Flood Risk for Green Brook, NJ Residents

    NY, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Nayelli Guerrero 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District

    Alek Petersen, project manager for the Green Brook Flood Risk Management Project, stands within the interior, protected side of a floodwall and pump station system in Middlesex, New Jersey.

    This work, Corps of Engineers, New York District Reduces Flood Risk for Green Brook, NJ Residents [Image 3 of 3], by Nayelli Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps reduces flood risk for Green Brook, NJ residents

    Green Brook Flood Risk Management Project

