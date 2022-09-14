Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers, New York District Builds West Point Temporary Facility [Image 4 of 6]

    Corps of Engineers, New York District Builds West Point Temporary Facility

    NY, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Nayelli Guerrero 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District

    Left to right: Construction team members Briana Bloomer, Michelle O'Donoghue, and Edmee Conroy on site at the General Instruction Building Swing Space at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 16:20
    VIRIN: 220914-A-FU271-004
    Location: NY, US
    This work, Corps of Engineers, New York District Builds West Point Temporary Facility [Image 6 of 6], by Nayelli Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Innovative Structure Provides Uninterrupted Learning for West Point Cadets

    U.S. Military Academy at West Point

