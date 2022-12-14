Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard petty officer reflects on 2022 Armed Forces Basketball Championship [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard petty officer reflects on 2022 Armed Forces Basketball Championship

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Bruns, a marine science technician stationed at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, poses for a portrait on the sector’s basketball court in Houston, Texas, Dec. 14, 2022. Bruns played on the All-Navy team in the 2022 Armed Forces Basketball Championship and was the tournament’s sole Coast Guard participant. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 15:59
    Photo ID: 7576267
    VIRIN: 221214-G-IA165-1078
    Resolution: 5559x3801
    Size: 9.33 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard petty officer reflects on 2022 Armed Forces Basketball Championship [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard petty officer reflects on 2022 Armed Forces Basketball Championship
    Coast Guard petty officer reflects on 2022 Armed Forces Basketball Championship
    Coast Guard petty officer reflects on 2022 Armed Forces Basketball Championship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    basketball
    Uscg
    portrait
    mst
    armed forces basketball
    environmental portrait

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT