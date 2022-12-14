Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Bruns, a marine science technician stationed at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, poses for a portrait on the sector’s basketball court in Houston, Texas, Dec. 14, 2022. Bruns played on the All-Navy team in the 2022 Armed Forces Basketball Championship and was the tournament’s sole Coast Guard participant. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 15:59
|Photo ID:
|7576267
|VIRIN:
|221214-G-IA165-1078
|Resolution:
|5559x3801
|Size:
|9.33 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard petty officer reflects on 2022 Armed Forces Basketball Championship [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
